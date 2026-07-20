Let Kids Be Kids is a founding member of the INTERNATIONAL CHILD PROTECTION TASKFORCE. Alongside our counterparts, we convened in Wales in April 2026, at the Public Child Protection Wales (PCPW) conference. As each presentation is published by PCPW, we’ll share them across our media channels - subscribe to get these updates.

Rhonda Miller, CEO of Purple for Parents United, exposes the deep-seated funding networks and historical connections that have shaped modern education and sexual policy. For those familiar with the at-times gritty global apparatus explained here at Let Kids Be Kids and by Penny Marie NZ, this video is an essential roadmap to understanding the forces currently influencing our children’s schools and libraries, and more.

The roots of a “moral genocide”

Rhonda traces the origins of the sexual revolution back to the early 20th century, detailing how the Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations strategically divided their influence:

one focusing on national education in the US

and the other on international efforts.

At the centre of this web is the Kinsey Institute, which she argues was funded to facilitate an “international moral genocide”.

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From MKUltra to the classroom

“MK-Ultra didn't end in the ‘70s like they told everybody it did… it went underground and it has now surfaced as social emotional learning.” - Rhonda Miller

One of the most startling revelations is the connection between historical mind-control experiments and the modern school curriculum. Rhonda highlights:

Social-Emotional learning (SEL): Described as a modern evolution of MKUltra experiments, designed for social engineering through emotional manipulation. If you think SEL isn’t happening here in New Zealand, see our story from 2024 about the ‘wellness’ surveys used in schools, that some parents may not be aware their children are participating in.

The pharmaceutical link: Eli Lilly and Company, which reportedly provided LSD for early CIA experiments, is identified as a major funder of SEL initiatives in Indiana schools.

Counsellor training: How school counsellors are being trained to facilitate student gender transitions and provide “sexual wellness” guidance without parental notification. If you think this isn’t happening in New Zealand, think again. InsideOut has a ‘Gender transition support plan template’ on its website, showing how they give the child the option to exclude parents from the process of undergoing ‘gender transition’…

Sexually explicit books: How the influx of pornographic books in schools is a coordinated effort by global networks that control major publishing houses. In 2025 Penny Marie drew connections between the American Library Institute and NZ library policies, and the state of the books now present in school and community libraries.

InsideOut Gender transition support plan template - includes provision for exclusion of mum and dad

A global network of influence

This presentation maps out the “Arabella network,” a massive money-moving machine that Rhonda claims controls everything from elections to medical fields. This network, alongside the Gates and Lumina foundations, influences the publishing companies that determine which books - some of which Rhonda describes as “incredibly pornographic” - reach our children.

Celebrating the wins, and a call to action

Despite the daunting scale of these networks, Rhonda shares significant victories. In 2023, Indiana successfully passed an amendment to remove state tax dollars from the Kinsey Institute for the first time. Other states, including Texas, are beginning to repeal Kinsey-based laws and close obscenity exemption loopholes.

She concludes with a direct call to action, urging parents to hold institutions accountable. She provides contact information for specific organisations, encouraging the public to voice their opposition to the institute’s global impact on children.

Watch the video to see the evidence for yourself and learn how to protect the next generation.

Watch the previous presentation at Public Child Protection Wales’ conference with Audrey Werner…

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