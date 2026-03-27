Across New Zealand, a small film festival is quietly touring community venues, museums, and public spaces. It is called Five Films for Freedom, and it presents stories connected to gender identity and sexuality.

One of those films, Room 206, centres on the surgical removal of healthy breast tissue from a young woman who believes she is male. The story focuses on the emotional and physical aftermath of that decision.

The screenings are taking place in multiple cities, including Wellington. In some locations, sessions have been organised specifically for students. The programme is often described as suitable for young audiences - sometimes recommended for ages 12 and over - yet there appears to be no publicly indicated restricted classification. For many parents, this raises a simple and reasonable question: Should content involving irreversible medical procedures be shown to children without public discussion and parental awareness?

Read our related earlier post…

Concerns Have Already Been Raised

Members of the public have already begun to act. We know of at least two complaints that have been submitted to the Chief Censor requesting that Room 206 be assigned an age restriction under Section 3B of the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act 1993. That section addresses whether material may be unsuitable for young people.

According to the complainants, they received a brief reply stating that documentaries are generally exempt from classification and that a formal review would require submitting the film, completing an application form, paying a fee, and waiting for a decision. That response highlights an important procedural reality. While some documentaries can be exempt from classification, exemption is not automatic. If content is unsuitable for children, the law allows any member of the public to make a complaint or request formal classification. The existence of complaints alone demonstrates that reasonable members of the public believe age restrictions should be considered.

Lesbian Resistance express their concerns about this festival…

“Freedom should not require the medicalisation of children.

Freedom should not require silence from women.

Freedom must include the right to speak your mind and ask questions - without being censored”. - Lesbian Resistance

Timing Matters - Especially When Children Are Involved

The Five Films for Freedom screenings in New Zealand are scheduled to run from 18 to 29 March 2026. That means the festival is now nearly over. By the time a formal classification decision could realistically be issued, the screenings will likely have finished. The material will already have been shown to audiences - including student groups in some places. This reality highlights a structural problem:

Safeguards that depend on lengthy administrative processes cannot operate effectively when events are short-lived. If concerns arise during a festival, the system may not respond quickly enough to make a practical difference.

The question now is not only what happened this year, but what will happen next year.

Parents quite reasonably expect that age suitability will be assessed before their children are exposed to potentially sensitive material - not after the event has already been and gone.

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Call to Action For Parents

If you want to be informed and involved, here are practical steps you can take.

1. Ask your child’s school

You can request:

Whether students are attending screenings

What films will be shown

Whether parental consent is required

What age guidance is being used

2. Contact the venue

Ask:

Has the film been formally classified?

What age guidance applies?

Are student groups attending?

3. Make a complaint

Any member of the public can make a complaint about “harmful content”.

That process exists precisely so the public can raise concerns about age suitability.

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