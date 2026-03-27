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Lucy Leader
Mar 27

This film is no more than propaganda for the trans lobby.

"To “affirm” children sounds very positive, until you realize that all you are really doing is colluding with an immature brain that has come up with a false conclusion because you can’t be born in the “wrong” body." https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/what-the-hell-is-wrong-with-parents?utm_source=publication-search

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