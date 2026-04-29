If you’ve been following our work, you already know something is very wrong in our schools. The sexual content and gender ideology being pushed at our children isn’t a local quirk or a well-meaning mistake. It is part of a deliberate, globally coordinated agenda. And it has a name: Critical Social Justice.

For over a year, Let Kids Be Kids has been part of an international taskforce of groups similar to us, from NZ, Australia, England, United States, Canada, Ireland and Wales. We collaborate on research, and see that we’re all dealing with the same issues, coming from the same sources. Last week we convened in Wales and shared our latest research at the Public Child Protection Wales conference. We are bringing you each speakers’ presentation and follow-up interview, courtesy of Steve James from Edge of the Matrix.

Meet Eugene Garvin

Meet Eugene Garvin, researcher at Ireland’s Natural Women’s Council who does exceptional work mapping the ideological and institutional machinery behind what’s happening in classrooms across the Western world - including New Zealand.

Here we share two videos featuring Eugene, and we encourage every parent, grandparent and concerned teacher in our community to watch both.

Eugene’s presentation at the Public Child Protection Wales Conference: April 18, 2026

In this compelling conference address, Eugene traces the full ideological arc - from the Frankfurt School’s cultural Marxism in the 1920s, through postmodernism, all the way to today’s Critical Social Justice framework that has colonised our universities and schools.

He explains exactly how gender ideology fits into a much bigger picture: the deliberate dismantling of Western society, the family, biology, and objective truth. Key topics he covers include:

How Judith Butler’s Gender Trouble (1990) provided the academic scaffolding for “gender as performance” - the theory now being taught to your children as fact.

Why the “Q” in LGBTQ+ doesn’t mean gay - it means queer theory, which is explicitly designed to destabilise children’s understanding of reality and normalcy.

How UNESCO’s education frameworks - “Education for Sustainable Development,” “Education for Social Justice,” and “Global Citizenship Education” - are the delivery mechanism for this ideology into NZ classrooms.

The role of ESG scores and stakeholder capitalism (World Economic Forum) in why corporations wave rainbow flags and fund gender transitions in the workplace.

How democracy is being bypassed: Elected governments are only some of the boxes on the chart - UN bodies, billionaire foundations, and NGOs influence schools, corporations, and councils directly, regardless of who you vote for.

Eugene mentions New Zealand in his presentation

Eugene closes with a note of hope: In Ireland, ordinary people defeated the state-backed campaign to erase “woman” and “mother” from their constitution - watch our chat about this here. We can push back too.

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Eugene on Edge of the Matrix with podcaster Steve James (April 19, 2026)

The day after the conference, Eugene sat down with podcaster Steve James for a wide-ranging conversation that goes even deeper. This is a brilliant primer for anyone who is just starting to realise how far this goes.

Eugene and Steve unpack:

Agenda 2030 and the UN Pact for the Future - signed by most countries in the world (including New Zealand), almost entirely unreported by mainstream media.

How Bill Gates’s foundation directed $2.1 billion to “gender equality” - and why that phrase means something very different from what most people assume.

The carbon-digital control grid : digital IDs, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), carbon credit allowances, 15-minute cities - and how children being taught climate alarmism in school are being conditioned to accept this.

Why billionaires fund what looks like communism : “It’s capitalism for the stakeholders, and totalitarianism for everybody else”.

Practical steps anyone can take right now to educate themselves and begin pushing back - including how to engage your local politicians.

Why this matters for New Zealand families

Everything Eugene describes is playing out here in New Zealand. The UNESCO frameworks he names are embedded in the NZ curriculum. The sexualisation and gender ideology your children are encountering at school is not an isolated teacher’s pet project - it is the downstream product of a decades-long, globally funded ideological project, implemented through institutions that bypass your vote.

Understanding why this is happening is the first step to stopping it.

Let Kids Be Kids NZ exists to give parents the information and tools to protect their children. If you value this work, please share this post with another parent today.

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