We have become aware that we have until tomorrow June 15 to send feedback to the Ministry of Education on the senior levels (years 11-13) - 15-18 year olds, on the proposed HEALTH EDUCATION curriculum.

The deadline for other senior curriculum areas is 8 July.

All subject areas are being consulted on. At Let Kids Be Kids we will be sending a filing specific to the HEALTH AND PHYSICAL EDUCATION - PHASE 5 draft documents.

You can download the draft curriculum documents here.

The importance of parent voices

Parents are the largest group, and the main stakeholder in children’s education… and yet, there is very little representation at a government level for us.

We encourage parents of children who are currently in years 11-13 but in particular those with younger children who will be in the education system in 2028-2029 when these proposed changes are expected to roll out.

We took our eye off the ball and can’t see much commentary about it from other advocacy groups with a similar stance to Let Kids Be Kids.

Meanwhile…

Who has been encouraging their audiences to send submissions in to this consultation?

Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa (Family Planning) has a campaign directing their supporters to submit. It’s worth reading what they have to say. It’s also worth noting that Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa currently offers the Ministry of Education’s recommended resources for Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) to schools throughout NZ and states their resources are in over 50% of schools currently.

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Government-funded advocacy groups lobby the Ministry of Education

Who is lobbying for more rainbow/trans/sexually-driven/ideological content in the health curriculum?

How many of these groups are represent families and parents of the children who will be impacted by the RSE curriculum?

Why are they so intent on having sexually advanced and explicit provisions and ‘gender identity’ content in the curriculum? Just some of the groups include:

Teachers Unions

The two main teachers unions in New Zealand also encourage teachers and union members to send feedback to these consultation rounds.

Want to have your say?

Download the draft curriculum documents here and send your filing.

You can also email them directly on nationalcurriculum.refresh@education.govt.nz if you prefer not to complete their survey questions.

Read our previous post:

Let Kids Be Kids

We are a grassroots organisation. We rely solely on donations and the support of people who care about the innocence and wellbeing of children and the role of mothers as fathers as being the most important role in a child’s life.

Let Kids Be Kids Website