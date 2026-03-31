Today we examine a social media post made by the New Zealand Human Rights Commission marking “International Trans Day of Visibility” on Facebook and LinkedIn - promoting a research initiative about support for transgender-identifying young people.

At first glance, the message appears compassionate and celebratory. It speaks about family support, acceptance, and community - all values most parents share. But many families and safeguarding professionals are experiencing a strong sense of ‘Haven’t we been here before?’

Because the underlying assumptions in this messaging - particularly the idea that affirmation of gender identity is protective - are the same assumptions that have been debated, questioned, and in some cases revised internationally over the past decade.

We are not about denying kindness or respect to any child. Our focus is on ensuring that public policy affecting children is based on evidence, legal clarity, and the fundamental duty to safeguard the next generation.

Healthier and safer for children?

The central message being promoted is simple: Supporting a child’s gender identity will make that child safer and healthier.

Sounds like common sense. Sounds so human and intuitive, doesn’t it? But it is not a proven fact, and that distinction matters when policies are applied to children.

Over the past decade, clinicians, researchers, and families in many countries (such as UK, Sweden, Finland, Norway) have raised concerns about the rapid adoption of gender identity frameworks in education and healthcare. These concerns have emerged from observation and experience, rather than ideology.

Professionals have pointed to the lack of long-term outcome data for medical interventions in minors, the sharp increase in referrals of adolescents - particularly girls - presenting with gender-related distress, and the growing number of young people seeking to reverse earlier medical decisions. They have also questioned the role of social influence, peer dynamics, and online communities in shaping identity development during adolescence.

None of these uncertainties are reflected in the reassuring tone of celebratory campaigns. Instead, the same simple equation is presented once again: “affirmation equals protection”.

When “support” becomes a one-way street

Parents are repeatedly told that family support is essential for children experiencing distress. Few would disagree with that statement. Children need reassurance, stability, and love, especially when they are struggling. However, the definition of ‘support’ has steadily and quietly narrowed.

‘Support’ increasingly appears to mean agreement and validation, delivered quickly and without hesitation. In practice, it can mean avoiding questions, postponing caution, or treating doubt as disapproval.

Responsible parenting, however, sometimes requires slowing decisions down, seeking second opinions, and carefully weighing risks before taking steps that may have long-term consequences. That’s child safeguarding.

When public messaging implies that questioning a child’s declared identity is harmful, families can feel trapped between professional authority and parental responsibility. This tension is now widely recognised across schools, healthcare services, and community organisations.

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The problem with stories in place of data

Human Rights Commission post on Trans Day Of Visibility uses stories. Are they even true stories?

The Commission’s message emphasises celebration and storytelling. Stories can be powerful. They can humanise complex issues and build empathy. But stories are not evidence, and policy decisions affecting children must be grounded in reliable data. When anecdote becomes the primary tool of persuasion, uncertainty can be hidden behind emotionally compelling narratives. Experiences that do not fit the dominant storyline may disappear from public discussion, and genuine scientific debate is replaced by moral pressure.

This pattern has already led to reassessment in several countries. Health authorities in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, and Norway have reviewed the evidence base for gender-related medical interventions in minors and adopted more cautious approaches. Their conclusions were not ideological. They were clinical. They recognised uncertainty and responded with restraint.

What the law actually says

Another important point is often overlooked in public messaging: The term “gender identity” DOES NOT APPEAR in the New Zealand Human Rights Act.

For more about this, read our recent Substack:

The Act protects individuals from discrimination on the basis of sex, among other characteristics. Over time, interpretations of the law have expanded to include certain gender-related protections, but this has occurred through policy guidance and legal interpretation rather than explicit statutory wording. And without public consultation.

This distinction matters because public institutions must operate within the boundaries of legislation passed by Parliament. When new concepts are presented as if they are already embedded in law, confusion can arise among parents, educators, and professionals about what is required and what is optional. Clear legal language protects everyone - including children.

More parents now realise this messaging doesn’t ring true

For many families, the current messaging does not feel new, but all too familiar. First, a reassuring awareness campaign appears, emphasising kindness and acceptance. Then schools introduce guidance or programmes framed as supportive and inclusive. Soon afterwards, policies are implemented that affect daily practice - often without meaningful consultation or clear evidence.

Parents have observed this sequence in real situations. Some families have discovered that children were socially transitioned at school (and some have been taken even further) without parental knowledge.

Others have been told that using a child’s new name or pronouns must happen immediately, even while concerns were still being explored. In several countries overseas, adolescents were placed on medical pathways that were later reconsidered as evidence evolved. New Zealand officials have recognised the legal risks associated with schools changing a child’s name, pronouns, or other aspects of social transition without parents’ explicit consent - confirming that this is not a theoretical concern but a real-world problem.

What responsible institutions should do

Public agencies have a duty to protect children.

That duty requires transparency, humility, and evidence-based decision-making. Responsible institutions should publicly acknowledge uncertainty where it exists and invite open discussion rather than presenting contested ideas as established fact.

They should respect the central role of parents in decision-making and ensure that policies affecting children are subject to rigorous scrutiny. Above all, they must prioritise safeguarding. Because when institutions are wrong, the consequences can be devastating.

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What can parents do?

Parents often feel powerless when confronted with complex policies or government guidance. Yet there are practical steps families can take to protect their children and remain informed:

Stay engaged with your child’s school. Ask what programmes are being delivered, what materials are used, and whether external organisations are involved.

Request information in writing where necessary and keep records of communication.

Take time to review policies carefully rather than relying on summaries or assurances. Understanding the language used in guidance documents can help parents identify areas that require clarification.

Ask questions.

Maintain open conversations with your child. Encourage them to share what they are learning, how they feel about it, and whether anything causes confusion or distress. Ask questions.

And remember that support networks exist. Connecting with other parents or community groups can provide reassurance and practical advice. Look at the Let Kids Be Kids website.

Remember: You’re not over the top. You’re not bigoted or unkind. Asking questions is not confrontational. You are being a responsible parent.

Parents are not the problem

One of the most troubling developments in recent years has been the subtle shift in how parental concern is portrayed. Questions are sometimes interpreted as hostility. Caution is framed as rejection. Requests for evidence are described as resistance to progress.

Parents are not obstacles to children’s wellbeing, but the primary guardians of it. When mothers and fathers ask questions, they are fulfilling a duty that society has long recognised as essential. That duty should be respected, not dismissed.

A warning for the public and for government

Public institutions hold significant influence over families, schools, and healthcare systems. With that influence comes responsibility. Policies affecting children must be grounded in clear law, sound evidence, and a commitment to safeguarding above ideology. When uncertainty exists, it should be acknowledged openly rather than concealed behind reassuring language or celebratory campaigns.

The public should remain alert to how new policies are introduced and how claims about safety are supported. Communities can help by listening to parents’ concerns, sharing reliable information, and fostering meetings and spaces where difficult questions about children’s wellbeing can be discussed without fear or stigma.

The government must ensure that guidance issued by state agencies reflects legislation as written, not assumptions about future legal change. Most importantly, decision-makers must remember a simple principle: Children cannot reverse policy mistakes.

That is why caution is not fear, scrutiny is not hostility, and safeguarding is not discrimination. It is responsibility.

Let Kids Be Kids

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