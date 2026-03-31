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V L's avatar
V L
6d

Defund the NZ humans rights commission.

So sick of this insidious trans alphabet radical ideology targeting vulnerable children and their families. Has NZ not had a guts-full of its child abuse epidemic? And yes, transitioning children is child abuse.

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Lucy Leader's avatar
Lucy Leader
6d

"Trans kids" are an ideological invention of adults because no child is "born in the wrong body". And lying to children about something as fundamental as their embodied reality is never the right thing to do. https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/lying-to-our-children-hey-all-parents?utm_source=publication-search

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