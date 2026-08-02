Rainbow Storytime with drag queens Sunita Torrance and Daniel Lockett

In 2024 Let Kids Be Kids rolled out a 36 location roadshow throughout New Zealand. From the first event in Hokitika, Sunita Torrance from ‘Rainbow Storytime’ - a division of her company Haus of Flash (primarily adult entertainment), piled onto Facebook. Her strategy appeared to be to scare us into silence, or frighten parents off.

Torrance states in her social media post that she’s been the ‘subject of [our] disinformation rhetoric’ and we’re ‘anti-rainbow people spreading hate’. We haven’t spread any disinformation at all. We don’t hate anyone. And there’s no such thing as an ‘anti-rainbow people’. You won’t find Let Kids Be Kids behaving in this manner at all, ever.

The pot is calling the kettle black…

According to court filings, “Mr Tamaki allegedly instructed pastors and members of Destiny Church “to take action to shut down” specific Haus events. This was accompanied by various social media posts and sermons by Destiny Church members about the Haus events. Haus and associates brought an action for defamation and economic torts against the trustees of Destiny Church and some individuals.” - Haus of Flash Limited v Tamaki [2025] NZHC 3276.

Should Let Kids Be Kids have done the same, against Sunita Torrance? We didn’t - we were busy on tour, helping parents and grandparents find out more about the length and breadth of the ‘gender’ and ‘trans’ industry - and what to look out for in schools.

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In March 2024 we compiled this video, when the furore about Rainbow Storytime kicked off in the media, to bring perspective to the situation. People deserve to know who and what this company is, away from all the media hype about…

Torrance’s relentless attempts to cancel our roadshow

HOKITIKA: Our first event, April 2024. Our host posted a reminder of our meeting on the community Facebook group. Torrance replied to that post criticising us. Which was interesting as Sunita lives in New Plymouth (North Island), yet she was on a Hokitika (South Island) Facebook group.

MARLBOROUGH: The above screenshots were taken from a Marlborough Facebook community page. That event was to be held in a church.

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The drag queen who profits off R18 entertainment thinks it’s inappropriate and un-Christian for Let Kids Be Kids - a pro-parent, pro-childhood innocence group - to hold a meeting in church. When did drag queens become the moral judges of Christianity?

NELSON: She called our Nelson meeting location and tried to cancel that. The venue coordinator told us it was her. Days after our meeting in Nelson, we were contacted by Stuff who said they had received a complaint about our event. We asked who complained, and it was none other than deputy mayor of Nelson, Rohan O’Neill-Stephens (an openly gay man and publicly a member of the Green Party). He did not attend the meeting. He simply didn’t like that we’d held it. Read the Stuff article and Rohan’s email here.

It’s worth noting that while we were on our roadshow, many community Facebook pages would not even let our events be promoted on their pages.

Trans (rainbow) activists are the threat , not the victims

CHRISTCHURCH: The venue we had booked was approached in-person by members of the trans-activist community, days before our event. The facility manager was sufficiently rattled enough to cancel our booking.

Torrance must have been watching our website event page as she knew our tour schedule. Time after time we had reports of her calling venues to scare them into cancelling our meetings. She succeeded only twice from 36 opportunities. On both of those locations we found new and better venues.

Who is Sunita and what is Rainbow Story Time?

As well as publishing the investigative video above, we also published what was discussed about the drag queen story time situation during Rotorua Lakes Council meeting and Penny Marie followed up with a chat with Cr. Robert Lee, who received significant feedback from members of the public in Rotorua who raised concerns about these drag queens at their library.

Watch Torrance and her business partner Daniel on Breakfast Tv with Matty McClean in 2020 saying they were off to a school to help a ‘trans child’ who had been at their Storytime events, to ‘come out’ to the school....

Proving also that they are ‘friends with the media’. This is important, see the end of this article for the clearly one-sided reporting on the case Torrance has taken against Destiny and Tamaki. The question needs to be asked… if it wasn’t for the media, would there even be a case?

What is behind the relentless push for adult drag to be in front of children?

Drag, when being promoted to children, is not innocent entertainment, nor is it about ‘kindness and diversity’. It’s a pedagogy, it’s marketing speak. And it has a clear objective. Watch this…

The Destiny Church case

Haus of Flash Ltd receives the funds from a Givealittle page set up to raise money to battle it out in court with Destiny Church. They have so far raised almost $40,000 for their court costs, with the goal of raising $130,000.

This is no ordinary grievance - it’s a social engineering campaign

This court case is promoted in the mainstream media - the goal? To cause a further ‘silencing effect’ on the general population, while also boosting the profile of Torrance’s business. As shown in our investigative video, they are professional promo people and activists!

Does this look like balanced media, or more like a strategy to continue to socially engineer society?… let us know your thoughts in the comments below

2024 media coverage

2026 media coverage

Our previous article…

Let Kids Be Kids