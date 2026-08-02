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Stephen Gee's avatar
Stephen Gee
3d

Bravo Pemny and Destiny Church for protesting this creepy organization

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Ted Charlton - God's Wildcard's avatar
Ted Charlton - God's Wildcard
3d

"haus of flash" ie doublespeak "House of Flesh"... evil filth

Excellent article Penny, is quite obvious when read the timeline of their relentless attacks that this is a spiritual war...

THEY "think" that promoting family values is "un-christian"..??!?!?!!! Their off-the-scale delusion would be the mockery joke of the century if all of this wasn't so damned serious

🫡

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