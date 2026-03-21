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Lucy Leader's avatar
Lucy Leader
Mar 22

These people need to open a dictionary. If you are mutilating your body with the purpose of no longer being you, this is a denial of your "authentic" self. You can't get authenticity from artifice.

What is wrong with those parents who go along with this crap? https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/what-the-hell-is-wrong-with-parents?utm_source=publication-search

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aileen's avatar
aileen
Mar 22

Evil comes disguised as good. Jesus said...Leave the children alone!

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