The “Five Films for Freedom” festival, an annual global LGBTQIA+ short film programme run by the British Council and BFI Flare, is touring New Zealand with a series of community screenings and school-focused events this March.

While it is framed as a celebration of “universal stories of love and self-expression”, this year’s line-up includes a French documentary, Room 206, that raises serious questions about what is appropriate for minor audiences.

Five Films For Freedom trailer

Room 206 follows Clair, a woman in her 30s, as she undergoes “gender-affirming” double mastectomy surgery, presented as a way to reclaim her body and move towards “self-recognition” and “a new beginning”. The film is being promoted within a package recommended for audiences aged 12 and over, including dedicated sessions for school groups in New Zealand.

In practice, this means adolescents may encounter the surgical removal of healthy breast tissue presented as an affirming and liberating choice, within a festival marketed as a celebration of courage, diversity and authenticity.

The film festival is currently being shown in 19 locations across New Zealand.

Five Films For Freedom Synopses

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The festival sits within a broader cultural shift towards a wider international effort to normalise medicalised responses to gender-related distress in public culture, including for younger audiences. This sits uneasily alongside recent reviews of paediatric gender medicine, which highlight how weak and contested the evidence base remains.

The UK Cass Review found very poor-quality evidence for the safety and effectiveness of current treatments for gender-questioning children and adolescents, and recommended that puberty blockers not be routinely prescribed outside research settings, with cross-sex hormones used only with great caution under 18. Other analyses have reached similar conclusions about the lack of robust long-term outcome data and the risks of moving too quickly to irreversible interventions for minors.

Read our article about the US HHS commending the American Society of Plastic Surgeons for disavowing paediatric sex-rejecting surgeries…

Our adolescents are increasingly exposed to identity-challenging content

Against that backdrop, screening Room 206 to school groups risks presenting surgical transition as a straightforward, settled pathway at exactly the age when many young people are first working through identity, relationships, and body image.

Adolescents are already navigating rapid physical change, social pressure, and confusion about where they fit. They are also particularly sensitive to strong visual narratives that appear to offer clear, one-step solutions to distress. When the only story shown is of radical surgery framed as personal liberation, there is little space for discussion of alternative approaches, underlying mental health needs, family and social factors, or the reality that many young people’s feelings about their bodies change over time.

Adults have a duty of care to protect our children

Schools and community organisations have a duty of care to protect the physical and psychological integrity of young people.

That duty includes being cautious about content that treats irreversible interventions on healthy female bodies as a primary route to resolving discomfort with sex-based stereotypes, homophobic bullying, or social roles.

In the current evidence climate, and given the developmental stage of the intended audience, it is reasonable for principals, boards, and parents to pause before endorsing school trips or in-school screenings that centre “gender-affirming” surgery as a positive rite of passage.

This does not mean students should be shielded from every difficult topic or that respectful discussion of gender-related distress is off limits. It does mean that when content involves serious medical interventions, adults should ensure that young people are offered balanced information, time to reflect, and explicit reassurance that there is no expectation to see their own distress through a surgical lens.

Until schools can provide that kind of context, and while international health bodies are still re‑evaluating gender treatment pathways, it is prudent to treat Five Films for Freedom as material for mature adult audiences rather than a default resource for classrooms.

Advice for parents and teachers

Parents and teachers do not have to accept this festival as a default school resource.

Before agreeing to any trip or in‑school screening, you can ask which films will be shown, how medical content will be framed, and what balancing material - if any - students will receive.

If those questions cannot be answered clearly, it is reasonable to decline permission for a child to attend and to ask your school to reconsider its involvement.

When your child is unsettled or confused, the most powerful thing you can do is stay close, listen carefully, and keep reminding them that they are already worthy, loved, and safe in their own body, exactly as they are.

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