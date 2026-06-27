Let Kids Be Kids

Let Kids Be Kids

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Lesbian Resistance NZ's avatar
Lesbian Resistance NZ
5h

Thank you, Let Kids Be Kids! You are the single most inspiring group in NZ. Your talks, videos, reports, social media channels, and frequent articles are very much needed - not just to inform and empower parents, but everyone concerned about the next generation. Love you guys!

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Laurie Turnbull's avatar
Laurie Turnbull
7h

Go well Irish

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