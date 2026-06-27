Penny was due to be home after a week of travel, but the weather had other plans. We turned this into an opportunity, and she has been invited to speak at the Sunday church service at Victory Christian Centre tomorrow morning.

Please note: This isn’t a Let Kids Be Kids meeting, it is a church service where Penny Marie is the guest speaker.

Please share this event with friends and family in Wellington who may be interested. It’s on our social media channels to make sharing easy.

Facebook event link to share

It’s been a busy week…

On Monday Penny Marie spoke to a group of parents, grandparents (and an MP) at a public meeting in Blenheim… it was also a time for people to share what’s happening in their local schools, and libraries. People left the meeting more informed, empowered and connected. Thank you Dave for organising this meeting.

Penny then travelled to Wellington and met with some MP’s to offer Let Kids Be Kids reports research to assist them. The meetings were extremely positive and our information and connection was gratefully received.

Two years ago today…

June 27th 2024

Four of our Let Kids Be Kids team met two NZ first MPs in parliament, our first foray into the ‘halls of power’

We held our Roadshow meeting at Victory Christian Centre. It was a wonderful evening and the Victory team videoed the event. Those videos were the ones we produced and shared at the end of our 4 month 36 location roadshow (see videos below)

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Our three-part roadshow ‘24 presentation

Thank you

On this rainy day in Wellington, we’re taking a moment to pause and reflect.

Thank you to everyone who has encouraged us, invited us into your meeting rooms and halls, financially supported us, asked us for help, sent us your information, and trusted us with our advice. Thank you for the connections, the confirmations of what we’re seeing (as hard as it is).

We realise, after almost three years, that we’re very much needed, and we’re only just getting started.

We have so much big work ahead of us and we do need financial assistance to keep going. Please contact us to discuss ways you can get involved and/or donate to our cause.

Let Kids Be Kids

We are a grassroots organisation. We rely solely on donations and the support of people who care about the innocence and wellbeing of children and the role of mothers and fathers - YOU ARE the most important people in your child’s life.

Read Penny Marie’s latest article…