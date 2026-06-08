You’ve invited to join us in Marlborough on June 22 - our focus will be on informing and empowering parents with our latest information.

We also value hearing from you, as you let us know what your main areas of interest and concerns are, so we can learn what tools and information will be most helpful for families.

We’d love to meet mums, dads and grandparents - AND strengthen the Let Kids Be Kids network in the Marlborough region.

Please let friend know, we have a Facebook event listing for this meeting, share it around!

Facebook Event Link

Penny Marie has recently returned from a busy few months abroad, and has much to share. Check out her recent video, which answers a number of questions as to why we’re battling on multiple fronts to protect our children from state overreach.

MERT IS NOW THE LAW - AND DEI IS NOT

Did you know that the DEI provisions in the PUBLIC SERVICE ACT have just been REMOVED? Read Penny Marie’s latest update here to find out more…

Our previous post…

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Let Kids Be Kids

We are a grassroots organisation. We rely solely on donations and the support of people who care about the innocence and wellbeing of children and the role of mothers as fathers as being the most important role in a child’s life.