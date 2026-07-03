An amendment to existing legislation, proposed by New Zealand First, was pulled from the ballot box and has started its journey through the parliamentary process.

These two little additions into the Legislation Act 2019 has created an enormous amount of media and commentary, and activated not only the women’s rights and ‘gender critical’ voices, but also the tax-payer and rate-payer funded ‘trans activist’ network throughout NZ.

The deadline to have your say, has now passed. Now, we wait and see if the hullabaloo will move the dial on the contentious topic of ‘what is a woman?’ before New Zealanders head to the voting booth in November.

The actions we didn’t take

We didn’t publish a ‘submission guide’. We didn’t suggest what to write.

We didn’t share what we filed, until after the deadline.

The actions we did take

We looked at our research. We talked to a number of key people, away from the public eye.

Then we sent our filing. It’s now available on our website. It is a quick read, and provides three considerations for the Social Services and Community Committee to consider.

Download Our Public Filing

Inform. Empower. Advocate.

There is a reason for the actions we DID and DIDN’T take.

We help by informing you…

We bring our evidence and research with the intention of encouraging people to think for themselves. YES it takes work, YES it takes time. We know that people are busy. But, within our published work, and that of our founder Penny Marie, there is a lot of helpful, referenced information.

It would be counter-productive for us to produce a submission guide. And if you wanted one, other groups had them - so those bases were covered.

We help by empowering you…

In the work we do, something is very apparent. Many New Zealanders lack the confidence to stand in their own power and authority. Even when it comes to their own children. Those we connect with who have learnt to do so, have found their voice because they have taken the time to go beyond the headlines and noise, to ask the questions, to gather their own information, and to process it.

We help by advocating on behalf of you…

Our filing (we don’t call it a ‘submission’ because we are not submitting, we’re advising) is how Let Kids Be Kids advocates on behalf of the families we represent.

Download Our Public Filing

Early warning bells

INFORM. EMPOWER. ADVOCATE. - We will say what needs to be said, to uphold our objectives.

In April Penny Marie posted her take on the draft bill. It was somewhat contentious, and met with some criticism from those who are also ‘gender critical’. Her article did however get a nod of agreement from individuals in the legal profession - both in New Zealand and internationally.

At Let Kids Be Kids we do not take political ‘sides’. We advocate for the wellbeing and innocence of children, for parental authority and strong families. We also advocate for good law, and the correction or repeal of law we consider harmful or unnecessary.

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We may at times cross political party lines to do our work, on behalf of the families we represent. We will talk to anyone who will listen to us and view our evidence.

Recently Penny posted the article below, responding to the noisy and repetitive response from the ‘trans rights’ activists. The response and media amplification was predictable and text-book, once you understand their strategy.

We focus on explaining why this is happening, rather than jumping into the fray which results in further amplification from both ‘sides’.

This article was followed by this discussion on The Platform…

For now, it’s onto the next issue. And there are plenty of those. Keep an eye on our posts for more helpful information coming soon.

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Let Kids Be Kids

We are a grassroots organisation. We rely on donations and the support of people who care about the innocence and wellbeing of children and the role of mothers and fathers - YOU ARE the most important people in your child’s life.

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