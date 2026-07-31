Many parents wrongly believe changes made by the current coalition government have removed contentious relationship and sexuality education content from classrooms.

Watch on RCR

Penny Marie explains here that schools continue using third-party resources despite revised guidelines, raising concerns about transparency, parental access to teaching materials and opt-out processes.

Maree and Penny explore the delays to the new curriculum, the role of advocacy groups and why parents should actively engage with schools to fully know what their children are being taught.

Navigating The Journey - RSE resources by Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa (Family Planning)

Watch this short clip to see what SWA say still fits in with the 2007 Health Guidelines…

Share

Read more this topic, in our recent article…

Let Kids Be Kids

Donate to LKBK