A number of schools (and workplaces) throughout NZ are about to go pink. Again.

Tip for parents: Take the time to view the links provided throughout this article. The purpose of this article is to empower you. We also provide a free template to help you communicate with your school principal, below.

School children and staff will once again be encouraged to wear pink, offer gold-coin donations, and run “upstander” activities. Cotton On is once more rolling out its official merchandise collection, with 100% of net proceeds going straight to the Mental Health Foundation.

On the surface it sounds harmless – who could possibly be against stopping bullying? But as we have documented in previous investigations, Pink Shirt Day (PSD) is not a neutral anti-bullying initiative. It is a funding vehicle for InsideOUT Kōaro and the rainbow lobby who work alongside the Ministry of Education and embed gender ideology in schools, reframe any questioning of the trans narrative as “bullying,” and sideline the real safeguarding and bullying issues facing children.

Ministry of Education Briefing Note May 3 2023

Who runs PSD and who benefits?

Pink Shirt Day is officially led by the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand (MHF), with InsideOUT (click the link, see the suite of flags they fly) as a core supporter and partner alongside the Peace Foundation, PPTA (Post Primary Teachers’ Association), the Human Rights Commission (a Crown entity), and others.

Tip for parents: If you’ve got kids in school, check out the PPTA Rainbow Taskforce, you might find that your school is running Pink Shirt Day if it’s on this list - as this team are likely PSD’s ‘proudest’ promoters.

Pink Shirt Day website FAQ: Where does the money go?

The money trail is explicit. The official “About” and “Where your money goes” pages state that donations and merchandise proceeds fund MHF’s programmes – but they openly direct funds to InsideOUT “to provide free support to rainbow rangatahi in schools across New Zealand.”

This is not general “anti-bullying” work. It is targeted funding for InsideOUT’s school workshops, professional development, and resources that promote gender-identity affirmation (seemingly specifically to maori children), social transition, and the idea that children can be “born in the wrong body.” As our 2023 exposé “InsideOUT, Upside Down” revealed, InsideOUT receives substantial government grants while claiming to rely on volunteers and small donations. Their materials and school sessions have been criticised for sexualising content, bypassing parental disclosure, and normalising confusion around sex and identity from primary-school age upwards.

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Notably on staff at InsideOut are:

The new Chief Executive of InsideOUT Kōaro is ‘trans performer’ Judy O’Brien – a male masquerading as a woman.

Hannah Darling is InsideOut’s Operations and Engagement Manager. Hannah also masquerades as Drag King ‘Willy SmacknTush’.

The Human Rights Commission and the capture of sex by ‘gender’

The Human Rights Commission’s (HRC) active promotion of Pink Shirt Day is especially concerning. Penny Marie, Founder of Let Kids Be Kids, has been consistent in raising alarm bells around the HRC – including her NZ First presentation How Sex Became Gender in Law and in recent Let Kids Be Kids articles detailing how school policies are being rewritten to prioritise gender identity over biological sex and parental rights.

Marie’s presentation lays bare how successive governments and Crown entities quietly replaced sex with “gender” in legislation, policy, and education – creating the very framework that now treats biology as optional and parent-led child safeguarding as suspect.

The focus: “Trans bullying” above all else

Read the campaign messaging carefully. Pink Shirt Day repeatedly highlights bullying based on “gender identity” and “sexual orientation,” celebrating “diversity” that includes rainbow and takatāpui young people. The Human Rights Commission and InsideOUT materials explicitly call out “homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying.”

There is almost no mention of the far more common forms of bullying in New Zealand schools: physical violence, cyberbullying unrelated to identity politics, racist bullying, or the rising cohort of girls being targeted for being girls (sports changing rooms, single-sex spaces, or simply disagreeing with the gender ideology). Nor does it address the documented social contagion of rapid-onset gender dysphoria among adolescent females – a phenomenon now acknowledged by multiple international reviews (Cass Review, Swedish and Finnish health authorities) but treated as heresy by the very organisations Pink Shirt Day partners with.

Instead, the campaign frames any parental concern, biological reality, or child safeguarding question as the real problem. This is straight out of the “Anti-Transgender Extremism” playbook - check out Penny Marie on The Platform discussing this document with Sean Plunket.

This document provides the template for labelling parents, teachers, and clinicians who raise evidence-based concerns as “anti-transgender extremists.” Tactics include public shaming, complaints to professional bodies, demands for schools to override parental consent, and redefining disagreement as harm. InsideOUT and its allies have adopted this approach: dissent is not protected speech or legitimate safeguarding; it is “bullying” that must be stopped.

What InsideOUT actually brings into schools

Our previous deep-dive articles (“InsideOUT, Upside Down” and “Sex Education Experts?”) laid out our evidence. InsideOUT’s resources and workshops:

Promote the idea that sex is a spectrum and that children can change their “gender” without medical or parental gatekeeping.

Encourage social transition (new names, pronouns, uniforms) in secret from parents if the child wishes.

Frame biological sex-based boundaries (e.g., girls’ sports, toilets, changing rooms) as discriminatory.

Use language that confuses natural sexual development and celebrates “gender euphoria” while pathologising normal puberty.

This is not bullying prevention. It is ideological capture. As we reported, InsideOUT facilitators have been known to rush through materials when parents are present, and full content is rarely shared in advance. Yet schools receive these sessions for “free” courtesy of Pink Shirt Day fundraising.

Real bullying is being ignored while disagreement with trans/rainbow ideology is silenced

New Zealand schools already struggle with serious behavioural issues. The evidence shows that the sharp rise in gender-distressed youth is heavily socially influenced – exactly the kind of peer pressure and adult-led affirmation that InsideOUT-style programmes amplify rather than question.

Parents who push back are told THEY are creating unsafe environments. Teachers who reference sex instead of ‘gender’ risk complaints. This is not kindness. It is coercion. It’s grooming, dressed in pink.

What parents and schools can do

We advocate for parental authority. You decide what’s best for your child. Not activist agencies, not the school staff, not the Ministry of Education. YOU.

Get your free template from Let Kids Be Kids

Know the facts: Pink Shirt Day money funds InsideOUT’s gender-ideology programmes. Full stop. Ask questions: Demand full parental consent. Download our free email template, which has been on our website since 2024. Opt out: Your children do not have to wear the pink or donate. Many schools quietly allow non-participation. Speak up: Share this article with other parents and school staff. Encourage people to spend some time looking at the links provided here and decide for themselves if they want to support PSD or not. Support real safeguarding: Real anti-bullying protects all children – including those who question the current narrative or suffer distress after social transition.

Pink Shirt Day is not about stopping bullying. It is about enforcing one ideology and silencing everyone who disagrees – especially parents trying to protect their kids from irreversible medicalisation and surgeries, and ideological confusion.

We will continue to expose this. Please share widely. Talk to your school principal. Let Kids Be Kids means letting children develop without adult political agendas imposed in the name of “kindness.”

Parents, the pink shirts are cute. The agenda behind them is not. Stay vigilant.

Read our previous post:

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