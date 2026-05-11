Let Kids Be Kids

Let Kids Be Kids

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucy Leader's avatar
Lucy Leader
1d

If Pink Shirt Day was truly an anti-bullying cause, then can someone please explain to me why I have to write my Substack under a pseudonym to avoid being bullied myself? Why am I told I am "transphobic" and "bigoted" for writing that it is lying to tell children that they cannot change or choose their sex? https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/lying-to-our-children-hey-all-parents

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Let Kids Be Kids · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture