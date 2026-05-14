In a powerful new interview, Penny Marie, founder of Let Kids Be Kids, chats with England’s Steve James of Edge of the Matrix about the research and personal journey that led her to challenge the growing influence of gender ideology in New Zealand schools and beyond.

What began as a single speech at a school board meeting has evolved into a national movement to restore transparency and protect the truth for our children.

The pipeline of profit

Penny explains her specific shift in language, away from the term “trans community” to what she calls the “trans industry.” This highlights the commercialisation of ‘gender issues’, where vulnerable children are funneled into a lifelong pipeline of:

Pharmaceutical interventions

Surgical procedures

Government-funded activist programs

This industry profits from the indoctrination of children who are being told they were “born in the wrong body” - a narrative Penny argues is a political ideology rather than a biological fact.

“Our children are being assaulted by things that we would never comprehend” - Penny Marie

The strategy of silence

This conversation reveals how schools and activist groups use legislation, such as the Privacy Act and ‘conversion practice bans’, to keep parents in the dark. Penny discusses how these laws are often part of a global strategy - influenced by international bodies like the United Nations - to force through legislation that prevents parents and therapists from questioning a child’s sudden gender distress.

A call to action for parents

Penny emphasises that parents are the ultimate experts on their own children. She urges mums and dads (and grandparents) to:

Stay (or get) in tune with your children and watch for signs of withdrawal or online obsession.

Affirm biological truth by reminding your children daily that they are “beautifully and wonderfully made” and that there are only two sexes.

Demand transparency from schools regarding sex education and gender policies.

“Parents are the best people to know what’s going on with their child” - Penny Marie

Watch the full interview to learn more about the research behind the “trans industry” and how you can protect your family. Please share it around too!

Today in NZ it’s ‘pink shirt day’. Find out more about it here…

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Watch Penny’s 2023 school board speech

Read our earlier article, where Steve James is with Eugene Garvin from Natural Woman’s Council in Ireland, taking about the Critical Social Justice…

Let Kids Be Kids

We are a grassroots organisation. We rely solely on donations and the support of people who care about the innocence and wellbeing of children and the role of mothers as fathers as being the most important role in a child’s life.