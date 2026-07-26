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Sarah Hornibrooke's avatar
Sarah Hornibrooke
5d

A direct line has been opened through the schools to the Pharma companies by our Goverment already.

The age of MEDICAL consent was lowered during COVID from sixteen years to twelve. Meaning a child could be vaccinated or treated with any drug the Government of the day deemed suitable.

The parents would not need to be consulted.

With these changes, access to the children has been strengthened, and under the guise of its good-for-you propaganda, peer pressure and bullying to comply can take place at an expanded and accelerated pace.

We know the Government then and now do not care because meetings were held to decide NOT to tell the public, steps were taken to hide the meeting, and the Press has the information under a paid-only article.

MYOCARDITIS is now found in the COVID-19 vaccinated children of New Zealand. and absent in those who went without.

This was just the beginning, it share prices and money in the bank that matter to these criminal organisations such as Pfizer.

"“NEW ZEALAND THEY HID THE TRUTH !! Information gained from an OIA (Official Information response. Late on Friday the 29th of May 2026, confirms that from PM to PM on Friday, 13 August 2021, a high-level "Vaccine Ministers" meeting took place via Zoom. The Ministry of Health has officially confirmed in this response that Chris Hipkins served as the Chair of this meeting in his capacity as Minister for COVID-19 Response. Joining him were then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Health Minister Andrew Little, and Associate Health Ministers Dr. Ayesha Verrall, Aupito William Sio, and Peeni Henare, alongside top officials from Medsafe, the COVID-19 Directorate, and the Director-General of Health.Ministers Dr. Ayesha Verrall, Aupito William Sio, and Peeni Henare, alongside top officials from Medsafe, the COVID-19 Directorate, and the Director-General of Health. Where they all agreed to " It was requested that references to increasing dosing intervals potentially providing some protection against myocarditis be removed from communications. This has been actioned." THEY HID THE TRUTH !”

AND

Since 2000, Pfizer has paid BILLIONS in fines for illegal marketing, safety violations, and fraud. Major penalties include a record $2.3 BILLION in 2009 for off-label promotion, $784.6 MILLION in 2016 for False Claims Act issues, and £90 MILLION in 2016 for excessive drug pricing. https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent/pfizer No PERSON has gone to jail, and it is impossible to calculate the number of cases settled out of court with huge payments and how often this happens. We also have no idea of how much they are paying out and even what for. May love and responsibility be with us all.

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Rosemary Hargraves's avatar
Rosemary Hargraves
5d

Schools are now little more than day care facilities.

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