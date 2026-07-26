Schools No Longer Required To Consult With Mums & Dads About Their Health Curriculum
From now on, schools are required by law to INFORM parents of what is in the curriculum. But parents are no longer to be consulted with.
Parents interested in the Relationships & Sexuality Education curriculum taught in their child’s school need to be aware of a change to the Education and Training Act 2020 came into force on July 6 2026.
This amendment removes the statutory obligation for boards to seek community views about how health education will be delivered. No more consultations on the sex education programme at school.
Instead, Parliament has shifted the obligation to one of notification:
Parents must be told what will be taught;
Parents must be informed of their right to withdraw their child from specified sexuality education topics.
This is the legal removal of the participatory role previously given to parents.
The truth is, parents didn’t really have a say anyway. The many parents who have been ignored or brushed off during RSE ‘consultation’ know this.
The MOE’s reasoning behind the changes
The Government’s stated rationale was to reduce administrative burden on schools and make consultation requirements more proportionate, while retaining parents’ ability to opt their children out of sexuality education. Opponents argued that replacing consultation with notification diminished community influence over a sensitive area of the curriculum.
The timeline for the much talked about ‘review’
Information is now to be provided ‘every three years or when the curriculum changes’. However…
March 2022: (Labour-led govt) - Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti says “the [health] curriculum is currently going through a refresh and when we do get to the essential learning area of health and physical education, this will be a time when we will look at consent education. But that’s not until 2024.”
November 2023: (National/NZFirst/ACT-led govt) National/NZFirst Coalition agreement includes ‘Refocus the curriculum on academic achievement and not ideology, including the removal and replacement of the gender, sexuality, and relationship-based education guidelines.’
December 2024: Education Review Office (ERO): Let’s Talk About It - Review of Relationships and Sexuality Education Report
April 2025: RSE Guidelines were removed, and principals were directed to 2007 health curriculum until new RSE curriculum was finalised. This did NOT remove the contentious classroom content. Service provider Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa advises schools their Navigating The Journey resources are still fit for purpose and meet 2007 guidelines. Let Kids Be Kids believes this is misinformation. See short video:
The 2025 draft of a new health curriculum
Recently the MOE announced that the Health Curriculum is now not changing until 2029.
Since the Education Review Office (ERO): Let’s Talk About It - Review of Relationships and Sexuality Education Report was published in 2024, it was clear that this was going to happen.
What S91 said before
What S91 says now
Read what we wrote about this in 2025….
NZ Mum On Sex Education Concerns: Parent Opt-Out Ignored, Child Exposed To Sexual Content Without Consent
What Green Party MP Xu-Nan proposed, that didn’t get into the amendment
While looking into the proposed changes, we found something else that concerned us. A large number of proposed amendments were put forward by Green Party MP (their education spokesperson) Dr* Lawrence Xu-Nan. The most concerning was No. 623.
He wanted the Education and Training Act Amendment Bill to include:
“In clause 11, after section 91(2) (page 12, line 12), insert: (2A) In making the content of the health curriculum, the board of a State school must have regard (without limitation) for:
(a) prohibited grounds of discrimination under the Human Rights Act 1993; and
(b) consent.
Explanatory note
This Amendment Paper amends the Education and Training (System Reform) Amendment Bill. It is important that any relationship and sexuality education contains information on consent and is prohibited from perpetuating harmful homophobia, transphobia, interphobia, and biphobia that affects people with diverse genders, sexualities, and sex characteristics.”
*Dr Xu-Nan’s doctorate is in Ancient History specialising in Egyptology.
At Let Kids Be Kids, we’re happy to see that this wasn’t included in the amendment. However, it demonstrates how the anti-biology lobbyists will try many different ways to slip their preferences into law and policy, this time via a Green MP.
What mums and dads can do
Ask your school leaders what is in the curriculum - Section 91 states that you must be informed.
Be aware that the Ministry of Education has stated in an OIA that there are NO COMPULSORY TOPICS IN SEX EDUCATION. Use this information when querying topics of concern within the sex education curriculum.
If you are told you can’t view the material due to ‘Copyright’, ask to identify the specific provision of the Copyright Act 1994 or the specific licence term that prevents a you from inspecting the teaching resource.
If they will not show you what your children are to be taught in the sex education classes, we suggest that is a RED FLAG.
You can by law opt out (get our free email template here). The Education and Training Act Section 51 is clear about the school principal’s obligation to ensure your child is removed from class and provided alternative supervision, on your opt-out request.
Read our previous post…
A direct line has been opened through the schools to the Pharma companies by our Goverment already.
The age of MEDICAL consent was lowered during COVID from sixteen years to twelve. Meaning a child could be vaccinated or treated with any drug the Government of the day deemed suitable.
The parents would not need to be consulted.
With these changes, access to the children has been strengthened, and under the guise of its good-for-you propaganda, peer pressure and bullying to comply can take place at an expanded and accelerated pace.
We know the Government then and now do not care because meetings were held to decide NOT to tell the public, steps were taken to hide the meeting, and the Press has the information under a paid-only article.
MYOCARDITIS is now found in the COVID-19 vaccinated children of New Zealand. and absent in those who went without.
This was just the beginning, it share prices and money in the bank that matter to these criminal organisations such as Pfizer.
"“NEW ZEALAND THEY HID THE TRUTH !! Information gained from an OIA (Official Information response. Late on Friday the 29th of May 2026, confirms that from PM to PM on Friday, 13 August 2021, a high-level "Vaccine Ministers" meeting took place via Zoom. The Ministry of Health has officially confirmed in this response that Chris Hipkins served as the Chair of this meeting in his capacity as Minister for COVID-19 Response. Joining him were then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Health Minister Andrew Little, and Associate Health Ministers Dr. Ayesha Verrall, Aupito William Sio, and Peeni Henare, alongside top officials from Medsafe, the COVID-19 Directorate, and the Director-General of Health.Ministers Dr. Ayesha Verrall, Aupito William Sio, and Peeni Henare, alongside top officials from Medsafe, the COVID-19 Directorate, and the Director-General of Health. Where they all agreed to " It was requested that references to increasing dosing intervals potentially providing some protection against myocarditis be removed from communications. This has been actioned." THEY HID THE TRUTH !”
AND
Since 2000, Pfizer has paid BILLIONS in fines for illegal marketing, safety violations, and fraud. Major penalties include a record $2.3 BILLION in 2009 for off-label promotion, $784.6 MILLION in 2016 for False Claims Act issues, and £90 MILLION in 2016 for excessive drug pricing. https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent/pfizer No PERSON has gone to jail, and it is impossible to calculate the number of cases settled out of court with huge payments and how often this happens. We also have no idea of how much they are paying out and even what for. May love and responsibility be with us all.
Schools are now little more than day care facilities.