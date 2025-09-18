Kim Isherwood from Public Child Protection Wales in a compelling interview on UK Column - a must watch…

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On opting out of ‘relationships and sexuality education’

Currently in New Zealand parents are able to opt their children out of sex(uality) education.

However, the parents who we are in contact with are saying it’s getting harder and harder. In the UK Kim explains that there is NO parental opt out there. What if that happens in New Zealand?

The Education Review Office report on RSE paints parents as oppositional and problematic when they raise concerns. So has the stage now been set?

We discuss this here:

What’s the story in New Zealand

In April 2025, the Ministry of Education removed the Relationships & Sexuality Education (RSE) Guidelines and until the new RSE Framework is published, educators are told to revert back to the Health curriculum from 2007.

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The 2007 curriculum does not have gender ideology and other content many parents are concerned about. However, the publishers of RSE learning material in class are continuing to teach it, saying their graphic material DOES meet the 2007 guidelines.

We don’t think it does. Watch the short video below:

So what is coming in the new MOE RSE Framework?

We recently received an official information response from the Ministry of Education, asking what resources are influencing the new framework, currently being developed.

Concerningly, they refer in their reply to the International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education (ITGSE) by UNESCO/UN/WHO.

Click to view full OIA response from MOE

What’s the problem with the International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education from UNESCO?

We have been raising the alarm bells on the ITGSE for two years. For a summary check out this video:

Kim from Public Child Protection Wales, along with Penny Marie from Let Kids Be Kids, and other similar groups, formed the International Coalition4Children and will be meeting in Washington next week.

Check out IC4C’s Substack for more info:

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