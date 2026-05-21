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Let Kids Be Kids

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Wendy Neal's avatar
Wendy Neal
5d

When does it end! Horrified that especially women would do this to children. You’ve been doing awesome work, thank you. 🤩

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@MichaelAyles
5d

To all Canadian citizens, Parents and Patriots Canada 🇨🇦🇨🇦🐰🐰, "THE REST OF THE STORY" is a 12 episode Blue print of Politics in 2026.

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