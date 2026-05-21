Let Kids Be Kids was made aware of an email sent to parents of Wellington High School (WHS) students earlier this month. It announced a workshop at the WHS school library on Monday 25 May, limited to parents and caregivers of current students.

The topic? “Gender diversity”

Covering gender development, expression, identity, incongruence and dysphoria - with a specific focus on “gender-affirming options (social and/or medical) available to young people up to 18 years old.”

The three workshop presenters all specialise in “gender-affirming healthcare.” But these are not neutral health professionals offering balanced information. Every single one of them is a registered member of PATHA - the “Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa” - the very organisation currently locked in a legal battle against the New Zealand Government’s puberty blocker ban.

Wellington High School email to parents promoting ‘gender affirming care’

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The workshop presenters

1. Dr Kayla Mackie

Kayla is Clinical Psychologist for Paediatric Endocrinology for children under 16.

Kayla works with gender-diverse children as young as five , is an active registered member of PATHA, and

Conducts psychological assessments lasting two to three hours for under-16s specifically to facilitate access to early-stage transition care .

She provides clinical letters of support for hormone treatment under the PATHA-endorsed informed consent model, and

Participated directly in the Ministry of Health consultation process on puberty blockers, publicly criticising the Government’s policy decisions through media including The Spinoff.

2. Dr Rona Carroll

Rona is a GP specialising in gender-affirming healthcare.

Rona is a member of PATHA’s Executive Committee, described variously as its vice-president and spokesperson.

She is a GP on the gender-affirming healthcare team at Mauri Ora Student Health at Victoria University of Wellington, directly providing care to trans and non-binary university students.

She is the lead author of PATHA’s Guidelines for Gender Affirming Healthcare and Primary Care Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy Initiation Guidelines - documents specifically designed to embed hormone initiation into general practice rather than specialist services, effectively lowering the threshold for access to these treatments.

Carroll is also a senior lecturer at the University of Otago Wellington, where she trains and supervises the next generation of GPs in gender-affirming medicine.

3. Jemima Bullock

Jemima is a Consultant Clinical Psychologist for Endocrinology .

Jemima works within the Endocrine and Diabetes Department at Wellington Regional Hospital, providing publicly funded psychological assessments required for Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy, and

Also conducts private assessments for adults seeking gender-affirming genital surgery.

Jemima co-authored the Guidelines for Gender Affirming Healthcare and sits on the steering committee responsible for updating these ‘national standards’.

She co-authored PATHA’s policy paper published in the New Zealand Medical Journal setting out its recommendations to the Ministry of Health for a nationally coordinated transgender health resourcing hub.

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All three presenters operate under the clinical and ideological framework of Te Whare Takatāpui - a model developed by Professor Elizabeth Kerekere that forms the stated foundation of the 2025 PATHA clinical guidelines they use in their practices. Kerekere is a former Green MP and founder of a number of LGBTQ government-funded charities.

Elizabeth Kerekere: Te Whare Takatāpui

What is PATHA - and why does it matter?

PATHA is not merely a professional support network. It is an activist organisation that has mounted a sustained legal campaign against the elected New Zealand Government. When Health Minister Simeon Brown announced regulations in November 2025 restricting new puberty-blocker prescriptions for minors, PATHA filed an urgent court injunction just two days before the ban was due to take effect - and succeeded in halting enforcement.

A full substantive judicial review hearing is set to place in the Wellington High Court on 13-15 July 2026.

The legal battle has been fierce. The Court of Appeal - while dismissing PATHA’s appeal for stronger interim orders - nonetheless provided PATHA with what it needed: clarity that prescribers could continue issuing puberty-blocker prescriptions without fear of prosecution or disciplinary action while the ban sat “on the statute book” but unenforced. In practice, this means the Government’s democratically enacted policy has been frozen by litigation. The regulations exist in law. They cannot currently be applied.

Writing in the New Zealand Herald just days before the May hearing, King’s Counsel Deborah Chambers described the case as a warning about the growing misuse of judicial review. She argued it had become “an increasingly easy vehicle for well-resourced pressure groups to challenge and stall democratically made political decisions on largely procedural grounds” - and drew a direct parallel with the United Kingdom’s Tavistock clinic scandal, describing the puberty blocker issue as “one of the most troubling medical scandals of our time, sustained by the silencing of dissent and an unforgiving demand for conformity.”

The medical bodies are coordinated - and not impartial

PATHA does not stand alone. When Minister Brown announced the ban, the New Zealand Society of Endocrinology (NZSE) rapidly mobilised in support of PATHA’s position. Remember, Jemima is a Clinical Psychologist for Endocrinology.

Another email, this time sent to NZSE members and obtained by Let Kids Be Kids - reveals that the executive committee circulated a draft public statement to members seeking endorsement before going public, describing the Government’s ban as “unjustifiable and unethical” and calling for its repeal “at the earliest opportunity”.

This was not a genuine deliberative process. The email appeared to be designed to gather support for a predetermined position, not to facilitate open debate among members. NZSE members are primarily hormone biology researchers - not specialists in gender dysphoria - yet their institutional authority is being leveraged to give the gender-affirming agenda the appearance of broad medical consensus.

The worst-kept secret: The evidence proving ‘trans kids’ exist… doesn’t stack up

A source provided a sobering assessment of why the evidence base for these interventions is so weak: the field relies on “vague or inflated language to make weak or inconclusive findings sound definitive.” When the evidence doesn’t support the narrative, the terminology shifts to phrases like “gender-affirming pathways” and “identity consistent outcomes” - creating the impression of scientific certainty where major independent reviews, including the UK’s Cass Review, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark, have all found the underlying studies to be methodologically weak and unable to demonstrate the strong claims being made.

The coordinated sign-on letter published by PATHA also included Rights Aotearoa - a self-proclaimed NGO run by Paul Thistoll. Thistoll has appeared before parliamentary Select Committees opposing legislation that would restrict gender ideology in educational and workplace settings, and who has engaged in campaigns against medical professionals participating in gender-critical conferences.

A curriculum that hasn’t changed - and a lobby that isn’t waiting

Parents across NZ have been waiting for relief on the school curriculum front. In May 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford told Jack Tame on Q&A that the current RSE curriculum was “problematic” - her word - and that both parents and principals had asked her to “get rid of it”. The current Government committed to removing and replacing the RSE guidelines. The guidelines were removed in April 2025 and a review undertaken.

“Very few schools have removed gender ideology from their classrooms, following the guideline removal. And as the email from WHS shows… the activist groups find ways around ‘RSE’ anyway. Gender ideology and LGBTQ lobby agencies have permeated our education system. They ARE the MOE’s advisors. Parents, are not. This needs to change.” - Penny Marie

An OIA response obtained by Let Kids Be Kids revealed that back in December 2023, the Ministry of Education quietly stated: “There are no compulsory topics that must be addressed” in the RSE curriculum. Despite this, schools across New Zealand continue to deliver the existing content - because no directive appears to have been sent to schools to change course. The curriculum replacement is now not expected until 2029. That is three more years of “business as usual” in New Zealand classrooms.

While parents wait, the gender-affirming lobby is not waiting. It is coming directly to your school.

Access to Wellington schools

Wellington is New Zealand’s capital city - a higher than average percentage of its families are employed in the public sector, government ministries, and associated institutions. It is also where PATHA (birthed out of Waikato University’s School of Psychology), the NZSE, Victoria University, and the University of Otago Wellington are all based. It is not coincidental that Wellington is where we are seeing this pattern emerge most clearly.

Endo Warriors Aotearoa

The WHS workshop invitation is not an isolated event. Let Kids Be Kids was previously alerted by concerned Wellington parents that “Endo Warriors Aotearoa” - an endometriosis advocacy group - had visited a different Wellington school, Wellington Girls’ High School. While endometriosis is a legitimate health issue, the group’s public-facing materials use explicitly gender-inclusive language incorporating males, and include a board member who publicly identifies as “gender fluid, neurodivergent” with pronouns “Voi/Void, Fae/Faer and Mer/Mers”. This is an ideological position being presented in a school context without parents’ knowledge or consent.

Two different Wellington schools. Two different organisations. The same pattern: organisations with strong gender ideology connections accessing school communities directly, outside the formal curriculum, and outside the scrutiny of parents.

Note: Wellington High School was featured in MOE Education Gazette article in June 2022 “Ākonga embrace important kaupapa of relationships and sexuality education” .

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What parents can do

If your child attends WHS - contact the school and ask directly: Who authorised this workshop? Who initiated contact with the presenters? Was it approved by the school board? You are entitled to answers. If you don’t receive them, consider sending an Official Information Act request.

Know your rights. Under Section 51 of the Education and Training Act 2020, you can remove your child from RSE classes at any time by notifying the principal in writing. The school must comply immediately and provide alternative supervised care. While there is no specific provision to remove your child from areas outside of RSE, Penny Marie recently listed out a list of rights under international law that apply to parents everywhere.

Ask your school whether any external presenters on gender, sexuality or identity topics have visited - or are planned to visit. You have every right to know who is accessing your child’s school and on whose authority.

Share this article with parents in your network , have a courageous conversation… whether you are in Wellington or elsewhere.

Let Kids Be Kids is a parent-led advocacy network fighting to protect children from age-inappropriate and ideologically driven content in New Zealand schools. Subscribe today and follow us on social media. We appreciate your attention and support.

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