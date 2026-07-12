Let Kids Be Kids is a founding members of the INTERNATIONAL CHILD PROTECTION TASKFORCE. Alongside our counterparts, we convened in Wales in April 2026, at the Public Child Protection Wales (PCPW) conference. As each presentation is published by PCPW, we’ll share them across our media channels - subscribe to get these updates.

Digging to the root: Why every parent must watch Audrey Werner’s presentation

In a time when “Comprehensive Sexuality Education” (CSE) is being pushed into schools worldwide, it is easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of “branches” we are fighting. But as registered nurse and sex educator Audrey Werner explains….

"Whenever you want to take out a tree, you don't just cut off the branches. You don't just cut off the trunk. You have to dig the root out." - Audrey Werner, Matthew XVIII Group

In this eye-opening presentation, Werner connects the dots between the sexual revolution and the modern classroom, revealing a history that many institutions would prefer remained hidden.

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The fraudulent foundation of modern sex education

Werner’s research exposes the dark origins of the “science” used to justify modern sex education. Much of it traces back to Alfred Kinsey, a zoologist whose research was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation. Werner details how Kinsey’s data was not objective but built on interviews with pedophiles and criminals, yet it became the sole authority for updating American sex laws in the 1950s.

A deliberate attack on children

Werner’s presentation argues that sex education was never truly about preventing STDs or pregnancies. Instead, it was designed to shift the moral foundation of the nation by targeting children. Werner highlights:

The “sexual from birth” myth: The dangerous idea that children are sexual beings from birth, used to justify early sexualisation.

Institutional infiltration: How wealthy foundations and organisations like SIECUS have worked for decades to root out traditional thinking about sex from families, schools, and churches.

The goal of chaos: How removing Judeo-Christian morality creates the social chaos that allows for increased government control.

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A call to action

Werner’s message is not just one of warning, but a call to arms for parents. Citing Nehemiah, she encourages us to “remember the Lord... and fight for your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your houses”.

She emphasises that protecting and preparing children is a job for parents, not the state. By understanding the history and the “why” behind these programmes - as she famously shared with members of the Ugandan Parliament - we can better defend our families.

Watch Audrey’s presentation to arm yourself with the knowledge needed to protect the next generation, and stay tuned for Rhonda Miller from Purple for Parents, coming up next from the PCPW conference.

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