This week the Trump administration terminated civil rights agreements that the Obama and Biden administrations had struck with five school districts and a college across Delaware, Pennsylvania, Washington, and California.

Those agreements had been used to enforce gender identity protections under Title IX of the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination - keeping boys who identify as girls in girls’ locker rooms and on girls’ sports teams. Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Ritchie was direct: the prior administrations had imposed “unnecessary and unlawful burdens” on schools in pursuit of a “radical transgender agenda.”

Read the code: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/20/1681

The key sentence in the Title IX statute is: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

That single word “sex” is the entire basis on which the Obama and Biden administrations built gender identity protections, and it is what the Trump administration has now unwound.

Whatever you think of US politics, the underlying legal point is significant. Title IX says “sex.” It does not say “gender identity.” The Obama and Biden administrations chose to interpret one as including the other - without Congress amending the statute. Now that interpretation has been formally unwound. The lesson is not partisan. It is constitutional: administrative bodies do not get to rewrite law by redefining words.

New Zealand has the same problem - and no correction in sight

Our Human Rights Act 1993 lists “sex” and “sexual orientation” as prohibited grounds of discrimination under s.21. It does not list “gender identity” or “gender expression.”

Parliament has not amended it to do so. But the Human Rights Commission - a government-funded body - has adopted the position that the prohibition on sex discrimination should be read to include gender identity. That is a contested political interpretation, NOT a statement of law.

The problem is how far downstream that interpretation travels. Earlier this year, Let Kids Be Kids challenged SchoolDocs - the private company whose policy templates are used by approximately 90% of New Zealand schools - over its ‘Inclusive School Culture’ policy. The template had wrongly cited “gender identity” as a listed prohibited ground under the HRA, and even cited the wrong section of the Act.

Under pressure, SchoolDocs removed the incorrect citation. Progress - but only partial. The revised template now states that the prohibition on sex discrimination “is considered to include gender identity,” with a link not to the legislation, but to the Human Rights Commission’s website.

Read more in our earlier post:

This is the chain: Parliament passes a sex-based law → the HRC adopts an expansive interpretation without legislative mandate → SchoolDocs imports that interpretation into policy templates → school boards adopt those templates with minimal scrutiny and no notification that the templates have changed.

Most boards have no idea this is happening

They are told the policies are “legally sound.” They are not told that the legal soundness claim rests on an activist reading of a statute that says something different.

Why is it so important for the trans lobbyists to get ‘gender’ into law?

Penny Marie explained it at the NZFirst convention last year… check that part of her speech out, here…

It is worth being plain about what this debate is - and is not

Trans lobby groups routinely claim that trans people have no rights and that those who oppose gender identity ideology want them dead. Both claims are false. Every person already has rights under existing law. No additional category is needed to protect a human being from discrimination or harm. Those rights are real and they apply to everyone.

What sex-based rights advocates object to is not people - it is an ideological construct.

“Gender identity” is not a biological fact. It is a contested philosophical claim, and contested claims do not belong in legislation.

The words “gender identity” and “transgender” have no place in law precisely because law must be grounded in something that can be defined, tested, and applied consistently. Biology can. Feeling cannot.

In the United States, the administrative overreach has now been formally reversed. In New Zealand, it is still flowing through the plumbing of the school system. That is the work still in front of us.

What you can do?

If you are a parent, teacher or school board member, ask your school to produce its current ‘Inclusive School Culture’ policy and check whether it contains language about gender identity being “included” in sex discrimination protections.

School policies should be displayed on the school website. If they use SchoolDocs the login and password should also be on the website for everyone to Gian easy access to school policies.

If it does, ask the board on what statutory basis. If you would like help doing that, contact Let Kids Be Kids.

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