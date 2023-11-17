Spend an hour with World Council for Health and Let Kids Be Kids' founder Penny Marie

We discuss one of the hardest topics of our time, and solutions ‘we the people’ have. Included in this interview is Penny's BOT speech, and she shares some of the disturbing content the Ministry of Education is endorsing for our children. She also shares how the gender ideology social contagtion is in Sport NZ and many workplaces with Rainbow Tick.

Most importantly, we talk about solutions. Let's get solutions-focussed together. Please share to friends and family who thing you're overreacting about this topic! Share to teachers and BOT members too... we want to help them.

Watch and share from:

Having the brave conversations about what’s being thrust upon our children worldwide is hard, but necessary. We’re now at the bottom of the cliff looking up, wondering how we got here.

Be a warrior, not a worrier

WCH bumper sticker - very apt!

We got here (the bottom of the cliff) for many complex reasons. Many external forces have contributed to our current state, however the answers don’t lie in our ‘leaders’, nor do they lie in our collective and individual apathy or complacency. The answers are and always have been, within you. Within me.

It’s a hard graft, facing up to our current situation, and coming to an individual choice-point. We can blame everything and everyone, or we can care enough to learn, humble ourselves, seek forgiveness from ourselves and others, and start speaking the truth… no matter what.

We’re at a choicepoint

Do we care enough about our children to pick up our tools and do something about it?

Whether it’s a yes or a no, own your choice.

Join Let Kids Be Kids

Let Kids Be Kids is a developing community. Every one of us is picking up their tools and putting their skills to use. Please don’t wait to be shoulder-tapped… come chat to us.

We are building local and online support networks, a speaker network, a prayer network, a research team and more. We need many hands to the pump. If you want to join us with your skills and time, please contact us.

Please support us

We are seeking financial support to do this important work. Our team currently volunteer, some full time. We have costs such as software, web development, printing etc. We’re battling a bohemoth of harmful propaganda that is extremely well-funded. Our work is working. Please help us to continue.

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