Let Kids Be Kids

Let Kids Be Kids

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Peter Wood's avatar
Peter Wood
Mar 23

Thanks Penny Marie, you're doing a fantastic job. Wonderful that your work is going international! There's no doubt that parents are responsible for their children, not institutions, not teachers, not the government, but parents. The government's role is to encourage parents to honour their responsibilities to their children. In brief, preparing young minds for the day to day battles to discern what is true and what is false, to be positive and constructive citizens.

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Lucy Leader's avatar
Lucy Leader
Mar 23

And then there are the academics who believe that "children are prevented from enjoying their sexuality": https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/legitimizing-the-sexual-abuse-of

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