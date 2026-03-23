“In this episode of Slobodni, I speak with Penny Marie from New Zealand - a mother, former school board member, and founder of Let Kids Be Kids - about what she says is happening inside modern school systems under the labels of ‘wellbeing’, ‘inclusion’, and ‘relationships and sexuality education’.” - Andrija Klarić, Slobodni Podcast

‘Comprehensive Sexuality Education’ is just one piece of the puzzle

We discuss how New Zealand moved step-by-step from traditional health education into broader identity-based programs, why parents are often left out of key decisions, how student wellbeing surveys can be used to gather highly sensitive information, and why Croatian (and all) parents should pay attention before similar models become normalised at home.

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A tangled web

Penny shares her research into school policies, outside curriculum providers, activist networks, and the growing role of international frameworks in shaping what children are taught. We also examine the wider cultural and political context behind these developments, including questions about transparency, parental authority, and the boundaries between education, ideology, and social engineering.

This conversation is especially important for parents, teachers, grandparents, and anyone concerned about the future of education in their countries.

Watch, think critically, and decide for yourself

Who should have the primary authority over children’s upbringing — parents or institutions?

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Our previous story: There is currently a worldwide film festival promoting LGBTQIA+ stories to schoolchildren, including at 19 locations throughout New Zealand…

*Apologies for the patchy audio in some parts of this video.

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