HEEADSSS Analysis Part 2 - Testimonies From Parents & Health Professionals

As a grassroots group, and we value your support.

We're back to bring you some feedback we received within the first few days of our initial video about the HEEADSSS Assessment.

A number of parents and health professionals contacted us with their stories and observations, which we share in this conversation.

We also discuss:

School enrolment forms, and

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) - and we refer to Courage Is A Habit, an American organisation similar to ours. We recommend you check them out.

If you missed our initial post about HEEADSSS…

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Right after we published our findings, Reality Check Radio contacted us - check out Penny’s conversation with Paul Brennan…

If this sounds concerning and you want to know more, we have a couple of downloads available to help…

Downloads

Who is responsible for raising your children?

Seems like a simple question, with a straightforward answer. … which should be… YOU.

Next, consider… are there any ways where someone else is assuming the role of parent, in your child’s life?

Anywhere where the state, government agencies, schools, those in healthcare, or even the digital world, are replacing you, or presuming they can take the lead?

If you have a YES in any area, we encourage you to think deeply about this, and reclaim your parental authority.

What can you do?

We’ve had messages from parents, grandparents, those in the education and health sectors, who are pretty wild about what we’re uncovering here. It’s also common that some grandparents struggle to talk to their own children about such topics.