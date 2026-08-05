Multi-Nation ‘Conversion Practices Ban’ Law Rollout: Needed or Not?

From UN ‘expert’ on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI), global promotion of ‘tortuous conversation therapy practices’ to government-funded trans activist groups, to petitions to parliament, to coercing members of parliament to vote for this legislation… Penny Marie pathways us through the strategy to push this un-needed legislation into NZ law.

Support the work of Let Kids Be Kids

We regularly hear from mums and dads whose children come home from school, or from deep online, and say they think they’re ‘born in the wrong body’ or they think they are the opposite sex. They take them to the counsellor or therapist, (if the child hasn’t already been going along without mum and dad knowing - which is often the case). The only advice given is - affirm them into their belief that they are born in the wrong body. Never ‘wait a while’, or investigation into why they think that.

Often asking the right question will reveal that they had the idea implanted in their minds because they were taught, watched or heard something. But we’re not allowed to go to root cause, we’re not allowed to say ‘you’re absolutely born in the right body’. Why is that, and who wins when our children are set on a pathway of social, medical and surgical ‘gender reassignment’?

Watch and share on YouTube…

The United Nations has imposed this legislation on unsuspecting families and counselling services via activist lobby groups

The same blueprint of installing this legislation happened throughout many countries including Canada and Australia. (Penny Marie went to Canada in 2025 to testify at the National Citizens Inquiry to show the mirrored strategy between NZ and Canada).

And it’s happening in the UK now. Same playbook, same strategy, same pressure on governments.

Penny’s presentation at the Public Child Protection Conference in Wales, April 18 2026

Our previous post

Let Kids Be Kids

Share