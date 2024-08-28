What’s Going On With Our Kids? - Roadshow Part 1 - The Big Picture

We are bringing you our roadshow in three posts/videos.

Watch Part 1 on YouTube

Background

In April 2024, Penny was invited to a handful of meetings in the South Island, which morphed into a nationwide roadshow. Our intention is to share some of the research we have undertaken, and reference the work of many others, in order to inform and empower families.

The content in this video is compiled by Let Kids Be Kids. We encourage you to do your own research, and draw your own conclusions. Take the time to dive on in, for your children’s sake. A full reference list is below, of all content shown throughout this video.

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At our first meeting in Hokitika, Elisabeth Cave was invited to speak about her research on ‘Identity Disruption’. Her findings (in Part 2) were deemed so important that she was invited along on the rest of the tour…

13 venues and three weeks later, we wrapped up the South Island tour in Wanaka in early May.

In June, Penny and Elisabeth commenced their travels around the North Island. With 36 locations in total, and well over over 1000 families reached, our hope is that more parents and families are empowered to go on their own journeys of discovery, for the sake of their children’s wellbeing and healthy futures.

If you’re not spending time looking into what is being served up to your children at school - we urge you to do so. Don’t rely on the government or education system to have your child’s best interests as their priority. YOU are the ones who must put your children first.

Part 1: The Big Picture - References

Let Kids Be Kids

We’re committed to informing and empowering parents, grandparents, community leaders, families - and our children! To support us, check out our Donate page- and thank you!

Get in touch

If you want to connect with other like-minded parents, grandparents, adults about these topics, contact us - we’re growing a network throughout NZ.

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