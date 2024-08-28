What’s Going On With Our Kids? - Roadshow Part 2 - Identity Disruption

This content will be eye-opening for parents and grandparents… We hope it is insightful for those in the education system, or who have recently departed from it. The conversation around what is happening in our education system (whether in early childhood, school or university) in NZ and worldwide is an urgent one.

We are bringing you our roadshow in three posts/videos.

Watch Part 2 on YouTube

The Philosophy of Education

Elisabeth Cave shares her understanding of the Philosophy of Education and illustrates the changes in education over recent decades that bring us to our current situation. We live in a time where true education and ‘the pursuit of the good’ has, in some instances, been replaced by prescriptive training and indoctrination.

She explores how this may be a significant contributing factor to the poor wellbeing outcomes many of our children are dealing with today.

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Identity disruption and hyper focus

Elisabeth shares her findings about identity, identity disruption, and the current hyper focus on gender identity, and its concerning ramifications.

Download Free Identity Flier

If you’re not spending time looking into what is being served up to your children at school - we urge you to do so. Don’t rely on the government or education system to have your child’s best interests as their priority. YOU are the ones who must put your children first.

Elisabeth’s Substack

Part 2: Identity Disruption - References

Let Kids Be Kids

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If you want to connect with other like-minded parents, grandparents, adults about these topics, contact us - we’re growing a network throughout NZ.

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