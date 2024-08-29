What’s Going On With Our Kids? - Roadshow Part 3 - Policy Vs People

During her time on her local school board, Penny noticed that policies at times appeared to be more important than people, or contrary to common sense at least. People before policies, in a world that is policies before people, became her catch-cry and can be clearly seen in myriad of government and corporate bodies nowadays, more than ever.

Support Let Kids Be Kids

In the final part of this Roadshow video series, Penny raises some concerns in:

School RSE content

Council policies and actions

Sport NZ (a Governing body)

Corporations, and the Rainbow Tick

Charities - the myriad of rainbow charities in NZ, with a brief look at the $$.

Watch Part 3 on YouTube

Our roadshow is in three parts.

The content in this video is compiled by Let Kids Be Kids. We encourage you to do your own research, and draw your own conclusions. Take the time to dive on in, for your children’s sake. A full reference list is below, of all content shown throughout this video.

References

Let Kids Be Kids

We’re committed to informing and empowering parents, grandparents, community leaders, families - and our children! To support us, check out our Donate page- and thank you!

Get in touch

If you want to connect with other like-minded parents, grandparents, adults about these topics, contact us - we’re growing a network throughout NZ.

Share