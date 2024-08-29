What’s Going On With Our Kids? - Roadshow Part 3 - Policy Vs People

During her time on her local school board, Penny noticed that policies at times appeared to be more important than people, or contrary to common sense at least. People before policies, in a world that is policies before people, became her catch-cry and can be clearly seen in myriad of government and corporate bodies nowadays, more than ever.
In the final part of this Roadshow video series, Penny raises some concerns in:
School RSE content
Council policies and actions
Sport NZ (a Governing body)
Corporations, and the Rainbow Tick
Charities - the myriad of rainbow charities in NZ, with a brief look at the $$.
Our roadshow is in three parts.
Part 3: Policy vs People - Penny Marie
The content in this video is compiled by Let Kids Be Kids. We encourage you to do your own research, and draw your own conclusions. Take the time to dive on in, for your children’s sake. A full reference list is below, of all content shown throughout this video.
References
Q&A Jack Tame & Hon Erica Stanford, Minister of Education (clipped piece is at 25:18)
Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa: Navigating The Journey: A Guide For Parents & Whanau
Interview with mum Rachel: Gender Ideology in Schools, Pools & Kids Sports Teams
Ministry of Education Relationship & Sexuality Education Guidelines: https://www.education.govt.nz/news/new-resources-available-to-support-relationships-and-sexuality-education/
Gender Identity - The Real Sex Talk (video featured during interview with Rachel)
Kiwi views on transgender issues - Curia Poll results
Interview: Mum and Kids Exposed To Man Viewing Porn In Public Library
Free Speech Union NZ on Marlborough Library booking for Let Kids Be Kids meeting
Going with the flow: Rainbow inclusive practices in the outdoors
Rainbow Tick (website has recently changed)
Rainbow Organisations in NZ (some)
Charities Register: Rainbow Youth
Charities Register: InsideOut
Interview with Nurse Jennifer: WPATH & The NZ Connection Exposed
WPATH Files - see Substack below
PATHA - Professional Association for Transgender Healthcare Aotearoa
The War On Children Documentary - By Landon & Robbie Starbuck
The Gender Agenda - On spotlight, By Channel 7 Australia
Let Kids Be Kids
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