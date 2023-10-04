Let Kids Be Kids

Let Kids Be Kids

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Be part of a community of people who strongly believe in upholding parental rights, and protecting our children.

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We’re up against an intense global, well-funded, well-oiled machine. However, we the people are finding our brave voices, and we will not let any external force or power indoctrinate nor harm our kids, any longer.

We would appreciate your subscription to Let Kids Be Kids, which enables us to continue our work to inform and support parents and families.

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It is the role of parents to protect our children’s minds, bodies and souls. We're empowering parents and caregivers to nurture and protect their children.

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