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Human Rights Commission: When Advocacy Replaces Evidence In Children’s Policy
March 31 is International Trans Day Of Visibility. We spotted how The NZ Human Rights Commission commemorated it for 2026, and thought it worthy of a…
Mar 31
•
Let Kids Be Kids
and
Penny Marie
12
3
2
A Film Festival About “Freedom”… What About Children?
Film screenings are happening across New Zealand, including student sessions. Parents deserve to know what is being shown and when safeguards apply.
Mar 27
•
Let Kids Be Kids
and
Penny Marie
8
1
1
What Does 'Woke Ideology' In Education Look Like? An Early(ish)-Warning For Croatia, From New Zealand
Featured on Croatian Z1 TV channel, Penny Marie explains what to look out for in Croatia and other countries. Comprehensive Sexuality Education is only…
Mar 23
•
Let Kids Be Kids
and
Penny Marie
8
3
4
Irreversible Surgery on Screen for Schoolchildren?
A film festival recommended for school groups includes a documentary about double mastectomy surgery.
Mar 21
•
Let Kids Be Kids
and
Penny Marie
8
4
4
SchoolDocs Backs Off “Gender Identity” – But Now Leans On An Activist Human Rights Commission
A WIN for Let Kids Be Kids and New Zealand families, but with a sting in its tail. We bring: The details, advice for parents/board members, and a free…
Mar 2
•
Let Kids Be Kids
and
Penny Marie
14
14
5
February 2026
Auckland Teacher Grooming Case: Why Perpetrator ‘Trauma’ Can’t Excuse Child Sexual Abuse
A critical look at the Auckland teacher grooming case of Tamlyn May – and a practical guide for parents to spot grooming and protect their children.
Feb 20
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Let Kids Be Kids
and
Penny Marie
25
8
8
Are School Policy Providers Quietly Re‑writing New Zealand’s Human Rights Law?
SchoolDocs is used by approximately 80-85% of schools in New Zealand. We found them referencing 'gender identity' in a misleading way.
Feb 13
•
Let Kids Be Kids
and
Penny Marie
26
13
10
HHS Leaders Commend the American Society of Plastic Surgeons for Disavowing Pediatric Sex-Rejecting Procedures
After the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) issues a statement on protecting children from sex-rejecting procedures
Feb 4
•
Let Kids Be Kids
and
Penny Marie
12
1
6
January 2026
From ‘Top Surgery’ to a $2 Million Verdict: The Case That Shattered Gender Medicine’s Consensus
Is the 'Gender Affirming Care' industry about to come tumbling down? The first lawsuit win for a detransitioner has been won in New York
Jan 31
•
Let Kids Be Kids
and
Penny Marie
50
13
15
December 2025
Merry Christmas from Let Kids Be Kids
Signing off for 2025 with our Christmas message and top 'wins' during 2025! Sending summer vibes your way...
Dec 23, 2025
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Let Kids Be Kids
and
Penny Marie
16
1
2
1:18
'Lads On The Beach' Song, Join A LKBK Group Near You, Latest Interviews
A fun song to tell an uplifting story, you're invited to join our growing network... and two of Penny's recent media interviews.
Dec 13, 2025
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Let Kids Be Kids
and
Penny Marie
13
2
4
3:48
Lads & Dads: A Profound Encounter
Over the weekend our Penny Marie had a random encounter with a group of energetic teenage boys... hear what happened!
Dec 1, 2025
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Let Kids Be Kids
and
Penny Marie
35
6
3
3:03
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