Let Kids Be Kids

Let Kids Be Kids

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Human Rights Commission: When Advocacy Replaces Evidence In Children’s Policy
March 31 is International Trans Day Of Visibility. We spotted how The NZ Human Rights Commission commemorated it for 2026, and thought it worthy of a…
  Let Kids Be Kids and Penny Marie
A Film Festival About “Freedom”… What About Children?
Film screenings are happening across New Zealand, including student sessions. Parents deserve to know what is being shown and when safeguards apply.
  Let Kids Be Kids and Penny Marie
What Does 'Woke Ideology' In Education Look Like? An Early(ish)-Warning For Croatia, From New Zealand
Featured on Croatian Z1 TV channel, Penny Marie explains what to look out for in Croatia and other countries. Comprehensive Sexuality Education is only…
  Let Kids Be Kids and Penny Marie
Irreversible Surgery on Screen for Schoolchildren?
A film festival recommended for school groups includes a documentary about double mastectomy surgery.
  Let Kids Be Kids and Penny Marie
SchoolDocs Backs Off “Gender Identity” – But Now Leans On An Activist Human Rights Commission
A WIN for Let Kids Be Kids and New Zealand families, but with a sting in its tail. We bring: The details, advice for parents/board members, and a free…
  Let Kids Be Kids and Penny Marie

February 2026

Auckland Teacher Grooming Case: Why Perpetrator ‘Trauma’ Can’t Excuse Child Sexual Abuse
A critical look at the Auckland teacher grooming case of Tamlyn May – and a practical guide for parents to spot grooming and protect their children.
  Let Kids Be Kids and Penny Marie
Are School Policy Providers Quietly Re‑writing New Zealand’s Human Rights Law?
SchoolDocs is used by approximately 80-85% of schools in New Zealand. We found them referencing 'gender identity' in a misleading way.
  Let Kids Be Kids and Penny Marie
HHS Leaders Commend the American Society of Plastic Surgeons for Disavowing Pediatric Sex-Rejecting Procedures
After the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) issues a statement on protecting children from sex-rejecting procedures
  Let Kids Be Kids and Penny Marie

January 2026

December 2025

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